Advertise With Us

What the Tech: Back to college accessories

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students are headed off to college soon and there are a few things they’re going to need. Sure, you’ve probably already thought about sheets, bedspread, pillow, and if they’re lucky a mini-fridge. They also need a few things to help with schoolwork.

A laptop is just one tool every kid is going to need to take off to college but today’s laptops need accessories.

To build thin laptops manufacturers had to cut out a few things, like ports. Many computers have just one or two which needs to be more. A USB-C hub plugs into one of the laptop ports and adds connections for other things. These can add 2 standard USBs, an HDMI, and SD and micro-SD card slots. These are necessary for adding photos and videos they shoot with a camera. Some hubs have up to 9 connections.

There may be a shortage of electrical plugs in dorms. Anker and other manufacturers offer sleek desktop power strips to add plugs and charging ports for phones. Look for desktop hubs with fast-speed charging for phones using the USB-Lightning cable.

They probably need a portable hard drive or flash drive for projects and files. These come in all sizes, storage-wise. The Kingston Iron Key vault protects the data by requiring a passcode whenever it’s connected to a computer. Even if they misplace it, no one else can open the files without the code.

Working on a laptop really causes neck strain. Laptop stands bring the screen to eye level for study sessions and video calls back home. These stands are small enough to fit in a backpack. Pair it with a wireless keyboard to make it easier to use.

Dorms are noisy so a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones can keep their minds on homework instead of a snoring or partying roommate.

Headphones may be the single most important device they’ll have at school besides a laptop and phone. Make sure they’re noise-canceling. The thing about headphones, is there a lot more comfortable than earbuds.

More: What the Tech

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
One injured in late-night south Lansing shooting
Police called as emotions run high at Bath Township board meeting
Amber Arnett
Lansing police seek missing 39-year-old woman
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond

Latest News

Stigma to solution: New inclusive guidelines for blood donation
Stigma to solution: New inclusive guidelines for blood donation
Stigma to solution: New inclusive guidelines for blood donation
‘Care Force One’ visits Lansing to promote better healthcare
‘Care Force One’ visits Lansing to promote better healthcare
‘Care Force One’ visits Lansing to promote better healthcare
‘Care Force One’ visits Lansing to promote better healthcare