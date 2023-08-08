Weather Extra: Warmer temperatures return

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins Krystle Holleman at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the warmer temperatures that are on the way.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 8, 2023

Average High: 82º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 99° 1894

Lansing Record Low: 36° 1879

Jackson Record High: 98º 1934

Jackson Record Low: 43º 1989

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.