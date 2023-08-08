Advertise With Us

Weather Extra: Warmer temperatures return

By Krystle Holleman and Darrin Rockcole
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins Krystle Holleman at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the warmer temperatures that are on the way.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 8, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1879
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1934
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1989

