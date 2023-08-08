Advertise With Us

Warmer temperatures return, and what we’re working on

Generic sky image.
Generic sky image.(Pexels)
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Warmer temperatures in the 80s return today with just a small chance of some passing pop-up showers in the afternoon. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down the forecast this week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni gives a preview of Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news on the News 10+ Digital Desk.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 8, 2023

  • Average High: 82º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1879
  • Jackson Record High: 98º 1934
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1989

