Tigers legend, ‘68 World Champion Jim Price dies

DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced the club is mourning the passing of Jim Price, a member of the 1968 World Championship team and color commentator for the Detroit Tigers Radio Network. Price, who served as the backup catcher to starter Bill Freehan, died on Monday at age 81.

“We mourn the passing of Jim Price, a treasured member of the Tigers organization for decades,” the club said in a Tweet posted Tuesday afternoon.

“All of us with the Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn of Jim Price’s passing. Jim was a champion on the field, in the broadcast booth, and throughout the community. That Jim was with the organization for much of his life, doing what he loved, is such a powerful sign of his dedication and loyalty to the Tigers and the city of Detroit. Those are among the many reasons Jim was one of my mother and father’s favorite people, and they had such a strong relationship for many years. The thoughts of my family, and everyone across baseball, are with Jim’s wife, Lisa, and the entire Price family.”

Originally signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pennsylvania native Price spent his entire five-season career with the Tigers, winning the 1968 World Series in his second season. Price also played for the Detroit Caesars, a professional softball team that played in the American Professional Slo-Pitch Softball League (APSPL) and was owned by the eventual owner of the Tigers, Mike Ilitch.

Following his playing career, Price began a broadcasting career that spanned decades. He first worked as a color analyst for the Tigers on Pass Sports in 1993 before moving over to radio broadcasts in 1998. From 1999-2002, he worked alongside fellow Detroit legend Ernie Harwell. Many listeners were privy to Price referring to any Michigan town mentioned in the broadcast as “a nice area.”

“This is such sad news,” his broadcasting partner Dan Dickerson said in a statement posted on the Ilitch Companies website. “Jim and I were together for 24 seasons and experienced both ends of the spectrum with our beloved Tigers – from a tough season in the first year after Ernie retired to two trips to the World Series. Jim helped get me through that first season, which made what happened three years later all the sweeter.”

We mourn the passing of Jim Price, a treasured member of the Tigers organization for decades.



He spent all five years of his playing career wearing the Olde English ‘D’, including the 1968 World Series championship season. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 8, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.