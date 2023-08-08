Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on conference shakeups, passing of Jim Price

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his thoughts on the latest conference shakeups in college athletics. We also remember Jim Price, a member of the 1968 World Series champion Detroit Tigers who passed away Monday.

Tigers legend, ‘68 World Champion Jim Price dies

Detroit Tigers
Tigers legend, ‘68 World Champion Jim Price dies
Chris Buescher claims back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series wins, holds off Truex Jr. at MIS
Full on Frenzy: Lansing Sexton J Dubbs
