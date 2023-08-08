Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on conference shakeups, passing of Jim Price

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his thoughts on the latest conference shakeups in college athletics. We also remember Jim Price, a member of the 1968 World Series champion Detroit Tigers who passed away Monday.

More:

Tigers legend, ‘68 World Champion Jim Price dies

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.