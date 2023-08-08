Stabbing suspect killed by police after firing gun at officers, police say

HAMPTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A stabbing suspect is dead after being shot by police officers early Tuesday morning in Bay County.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to Saginaw Bay Estates on Mary Court in Hampton Township about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 for reports of a stabbing, Hampton Township Police Chief Bryan Benchley said.

Police officers were entering a trailer when a 46-year-old man started shooting at them from across the street, Benchley said, adding the officers took cover.

The man continued to fire bullets at the trailer for about an hour and a half, Benchley said, adding the suspect was shot by police.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured, MSP Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.

Prior to police arriving, the suspect broke into a trailer and stabbed a woman, Benchley said, adding the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The woman was treated for her injuries and released.

Police believe there were children in the home at the time of the stabbing.

Michigan State Police and the Bay County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

MSP said this was a domestic situation and there is no threat to the public. Vetter encourages anyone in a domestic situation to get help and find resources.

