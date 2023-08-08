Advertise With Us

Register for the MSU Conservation Stewards Program

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re interested in learning how to conserve and preserve our environment in our great state than this program might be for you.

Georgia Peterson joined Studio 10 this afternoon to tell us about the MSU Conservation Stewards Program that aims to teach Michiganders about science-based ecosystem management principles that will help Michiganders improve their local communities.

Through CSP, participants explore the foundations of conservation in Michigan and the diverse terrestrial, wetland, and aquatic ecosystems that our state is home to.

Program planners and instructors include Michigan State University Extension, Michigan Sea Grant, the Michigan Natural Features Inventory, and variety of local conservation experts and organizations.

This collaboration results in a statewide network, rooted in local learning communities, of dedicated, well-prepared, and well-organized Conservation Stewards who understand, promote, support, and actively contribute to or lead significant conservation management activities on public and private lands.

The course will hold weekly evening sessions will beheld from 6pm-8:30pm on Wednesdays, from Sept. 13 through Nov. 15, 2023. There will be weekly in-person where students will meet at natural areas Lansing, East Lansing, Haslett, Okemos, and Bath Township, including Woldumar Nature Center, Harris Nature Center, Lake Lansing Sailing Center, The MSU STEM Building and Bengel Wildlife Center.

Registration for this program is $250, with scholarship opportunities available.

The last date to register is Wednesday, August 30,2023.

For more information and to register, visit canr.msu.edu/csp.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
One injured in late-night south Lansing shooting
Police called as emotions run high at Bath Township board meeting
Amber Arnett
Lansing police seek missing 39-year-old woman
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond

Latest News

Jackson County Fair
Jackson County Fair brings BIG heart and BIG names to Jackson
Jackson County Fair
The Jackson County Fair Begins
Cruise your way into a 517 filled weekend! Nicole caught up with Sarah Pierce from...
517 Friday August 4, 2023
Nicole juggles joining the circus as she previews Paranormal Cirque
Get Spooked at Paranormal Cirque