Register for the MSU Conservation Stewards Program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re interested in learning how to conserve and preserve our environment in our great state than this program might be for you.

Georgia Peterson joined Studio 10 this afternoon to tell us about the MSU Conservation Stewards Program that aims to teach Michiganders about science-based ecosystem management principles that will help Michiganders improve their local communities.

Through CSP, participants explore the foundations of conservation in Michigan and the diverse terrestrial, wetland, and aquatic ecosystems that our state is home to.

Program planners and instructors include Michigan State University Extension, Michigan Sea Grant, the Michigan Natural Features Inventory, and variety of local conservation experts and organizations.

This collaboration results in a statewide network, rooted in local learning communities, of dedicated, well-prepared, and well-organized Conservation Stewards who understand, promote, support, and actively contribute to or lead significant conservation management activities on public and private lands.

The course will hold weekly evening sessions will beheld from 6pm-8:30pm on Wednesdays, from Sept. 13 through Nov. 15, 2023. There will be weekly in-person where students will meet at natural areas Lansing, East Lansing, Haslett, Okemos, and Bath Township, including Woldumar Nature Center, Harris Nature Center, Lake Lansing Sailing Center, The MSU STEM Building and Bengel Wildlife Center.

Registration for this program is $250, with scholarship opportunities available.

The last date to register is Wednesday, August 30,2023.

For more information and to register, visit canr.msu.edu/csp.

