Advertise With Us

Redevelopment plan to transform Lansing’s skyline to be announced

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major constriction to revamp downtown Lansing could soon be underway.

On Aug. 8 at 10 a.m., local developer “New Vision Lansing” and Mayor Andy Schor are holding a press conference to announce a redevelopment plan that they say will transform Lansing’s skyline and attract more people to the Capital city.

The project hopes to include 450 residential units, new retail and office space and more parking availability.

The press conference is taking place Tuesday at the Atrium Building.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
Amber Arnett
Lansing police seek missing 39-year-old woman
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Authorities search for missing Mason teen
Rashad Trice pleads not guilty to federal charges

Latest News

Mid-Michigan teachers receiving $500 from LAFCU
Polls open in Mid-Michigan for 2023 primary elections
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins Krystle Holleman at the News 10+ Digital...
Weather Extra: Warmer temperatures return
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Warmer Temperatures Today