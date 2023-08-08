Redevelopment plan to transform Lansing’s skyline to be announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A major constriction to revamp downtown Lansing could soon be underway.

On Aug. 8 at 10 a.m., local developer “New Vision Lansing” and Mayor Andy Schor are holding a press conference to announce a redevelopment plan that they say will transform Lansing’s skyline and attract more people to the Capital city.

The project hopes to include 450 residential units, new retail and office space and more parking availability.

The press conference is taking place Tuesday at the Atrium Building.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.