Polls opening in Mid-Michigan for 2023 primary elections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Polls open Tuesday for the 2023 primary elections.

Some things on the ballot are mayoral candidates, city council members and school budgets.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Aug. 8, voters will be making their way to the polls. And under proposal 2, voting may look a little different.

Proposal 2 was signed into Michigan law in July, bringing a new set of rules that give Michiganders more options for casting their ballots. Now, you can bring your passport, military ID or student ID to identify yourself. And voters were given nine extra days for early voting.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said it’s important for people to know it’s not too late to register.

“Michigan does allow same-day voter registration, so if an individual is not yet registered, they absolutely still have an opportunity to register and exercise their right to vote,” said Byrum. “They need to go to their local clerk’s office, register to vote, obtain the ballot, vote that ballot, and hand it right back to the clerk.”

The primary narrows the field of eight candidates in the At-Large Lansing City Council race to four. And in the first ward, three candidates are running for one seat.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said this is usually a low-turnout election, but the city council election plays a significant role.

“They set the city budget, they adopt any ordinance, they approve grants and things that the city does, so they have a huge role, and you can witness that by witnessing the city council meetings two times a year we have a lot of citizen participation in that,” said Swope.

In Jackson, residents are heading to the polls to vote for mayor, and local school districts hope they’ll support ballot measures to fund upcoming projects. Both Michigan Center School and Northwest Community Schools are asking for extra funding to continue making improvements for district families.

“We had the opportunity to go back and address some needs that weren’t addressed in the 2016 bond, at minimal risk to the taxpayers,” said Michigan Center Superintendent Brady Cook.

“We’re ten years out from the original two bonds that were passed back in 2013,” said Northwest Schools Superintendent Geoff Bontrager.

There are three candidates on the ballot in the race for Jackson Mayor:

Incumbent Mayor Daniel Mahoney

Fourth Ward City Councilmember Laura Dwyer Schlecte

Returning candidate John Wilson

Aug. 8 is the last day to cast your vote. If you have an absentee ballot that you still need to cast, you have until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

