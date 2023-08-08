Police investigate reports of armed person near LCC campus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Residents were urged to avoid Lansing Community College’s downtown campus due to reports of an armed person in the area Tuesday afternoon.

According to school officials, an armed person was seen crossing the Shiawassee Bridge toward the campus. The person is believed to have left the area.

Police officers are on the scene and have cleared the area, but residents are urged to remain vigilant.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

