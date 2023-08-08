Police called as emotions run high at Bath Township board meeting

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Board of Trustees meeting in Bath Township became intense Monday night.

Residents expressed their support for Bath Township Supervisor Marie Howe and a new proposal to keep the senior center open Monday through Friday.

Bath Charter Township’s Board of Trustees was supposed to hold a regular meeting, but emotions and tensions ran high.

During a special meeting on March 7, the board filed a motion to close Howe’s township office and to work out of a home office since she would not be allowed in the township building.

That decision came after the State of Michigan charged Howe with assault and battery against the township’s deputy clerk, April Dunham.

Howe was acquitted of the charges in late July and Bath Charter Township residents voiced their support for her at Monday’s meeting.

“The judge said not guilty, so that means the supervisor goes back to her office. Frankly, Madam Supervisor, I’d say screw the board, they don’t have any authority to keep you out of that office any longer.”

On Monday’s agenda was a Senior Center proposal from board member Cheryl Kellerman, which aimed to have the center open five days a week instead of three.

“I think it’s a service to this community that I would really like to see happen,” Kellerman said.

During the discussion of the agenda item, things became heated between Howe and board member Fewins-Bliss, which resulted in Howe calling the police.

The proposal for the Senior Center to be open five days a week did pass, but multiple agenda items were tabled for discussion until the next meeting on Aug. 21.

