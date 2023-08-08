One injured in late-night south Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person was hurt in a shooting late Monday night in Lansing’s south side.

At around 10:20 p.m., officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the area of East Jolly Rd. and Dunkel Rd, near Briarcliffe apartments.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one injured male at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said that there is no threat to the public, and they are actively checking footage from nearby security cameras.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

