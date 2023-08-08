MSU Pitcher Donates Portion of NIL Money

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State baseball pitcher Nick Powers has announced a portion of his NIL money to the Miracle League of Mid Michigan. It’s the organization behind DeWitt Township’s Miracle Field, a barrier free ballpark with a specially designed rubber field surface. Powers will be one of 104 MSU athletes honored at a Signing Day ceremony held August 31st at the new MSU Federal Credit Union building.

