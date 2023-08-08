Advertise With Us

MSU Pitcher Donates Portion of NIL Money

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State baseball pitcher Nick Powers has announced a portion of his NIL money to the Miracle League of Mid Michigan. It’s the organization behind DeWitt Township’s Miracle Field, a barrier free ballpark with a specially designed rubber field surface. Powers will be one of 104 MSU athletes honored at a Signing Day ceremony held August 31st at the new MSU Federal Credit Union building.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
One injured in late-night south Lansing shooting
Police called as emotions run high at Bath Township board meeting
Amber Arnett
Lansing police seek missing 39-year-old woman
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) hands off during the first half of an NFL...
Lions Sign Bridgewater
College Football
Jackson and Sexton Football Previews Air on WILX TV
Lake Superior Athletic Director Retiring
Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his thoughts on the latest conference...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on conference shakeups, passing of Jim Price