MSU hosts tillage field day in Mason

The field day aimed to teach Michiganders the importance of tilling.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -When you think of a field day, you probably think more tug-o-war or running races, not checking out tractors on a farm, but that’s just what unfolded at the Mason Research Farm.

The goal was to demonstrate the importance of tilling soil.

Michigan State’s Agricultural Bio Research Team demonstrated different types of tilling equipment, from the newest gadgets to the most basic of tools.

“My hope is that professionals in this crowd today can come away with a better understanding of fine tuning their systems so it helps them be better stewards of their land, not just improve their soil but also if they can make more money, more profits, even better, it’s about finding that best fit. That’s why we provided them with a lot of options, weigh the pros and cons of each,” said MSU Research Specialist Brook Wilke.

More than 25% of land in Michigan is farmland. The majority of which produces corn, soybeans and wheat.

