MSU Health Care services to be under one roof after MSU buys $48M property

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) purchased a two-building property that will put MSU Health Care providers under one roof—the goal is to create a more accessible service to patients.

The MSU Board of Trustees approved the $48 million purchase in February, which was finalized in July. According to the executive vice president for Health Sciences at MSU, Norman J. Beauchamp Jr., the purchase is the most recent MSU investment to improve healthcare services in Mid-Michigan.

The 13-acre property is immediately across from MSU’s campus on the corner of Hagadorn Road and Hannah Boulevard.

It has two buildings—a two-story, 60,000-square-foot building at 4700 Hagadorn Road and a six-story, 150,000-square-foot building at 4660 Hagadorn Road, known as the Eyde Building.

The buildings currently have several tenants with leases whose staggered terms will end in 2027. These leases will be honored under the terms of the agreement.

In addition to these services, the newly acquired property will accommodate services previously housed at the MSU Clinical Center and Fee Hall, including pediatrics, family and internal medicine, endocrinology and psychiatry.

