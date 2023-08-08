Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan teachers receiving $500 from LAFCU

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eight teachers in Mid-Michigan are getting some money to buy school supplies for their students for the upcoming school year.

On Tuesday morning, LAFCU will present its 2023 teacher grant program winners. Each teacher will receive $500.

The check presentation is at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 at LAFCU’s headquarters.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
Amber Arnett
Lansing police seek missing 39-year-old woman
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Authorities search for missing Mason teen
Rashad Trice pleads not guilty to federal charges

Latest News

Polls open in Mid-Michigan for 2023 primary elections
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins Krystle Holleman at the News 10+ Digital...
Weather Extra: Warmer temperatures return
Redevelopment plan to transform Lansing’s skyline to be announced
First Alert Weather Tuesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Warmer Temperatures Today