Mid-Michigan teachers receiving $500 from LAFCU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eight teachers in Mid-Michigan are getting some money to buy school supplies for their students for the upcoming school year.

On Tuesday morning, LAFCU will present its 2023 teacher grant program winners. Each teacher will receive $500.

The check presentation is at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 at LAFCU’s headquarters.

