Advertise With Us

Lions Sign Bridgewater

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) hands off during the first half of an NFL...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) hands off during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have signed veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff for the coming season. The Lions also have veteran Nate Sudfeld on their roster. Bridgewater, 30, has played for multiple NFL teams and the Miami Dolphins last season in a backup role. Bridgewater played for the New Orleans Saints when current Lions head coach Dan Campbell was an assistant there. Bridgewater interviewed with the Lions last month in Allen Park and Campbell made it known when he was hoping the team could sign him.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
One injured in late-night south Lansing shooting
Police called as emotions run high at Bath Township board meeting
Amber Arnett
Lansing police seek missing 39-year-old woman
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond

Latest News

College Football
Jackson and Sexton Football Previews Air on WILX TV
Lake Superior Athletic Director Retiring
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Pitcher Donates Portion of NIL Money
Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his thoughts on the latest conference...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on conference shakeups, passing of Jim Price