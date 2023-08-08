Lions Sign Bridgewater

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions have signed veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff for the coming season. The Lions also have veteran Nate Sudfeld on their roster. Bridgewater, 30, has played for multiple NFL teams and the Miami Dolphins last season in a backup role. Bridgewater played for the New Orleans Saints when current Lions head coach Dan Campbell was an assistant there. Bridgewater interviewed with the Lions last month in Allen Park and Campbell made it known when he was hoping the team could sign him.

