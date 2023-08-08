Advertise With Us

Lansing Police training 19 new recruits

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department (LPD) is working to hire more officers.

LPD said it’s training 19 recruits. According to the department’s Facebook page, the recruits passed the extensive background check and met all the physical standards necessary to start the police academy.

Over the next few days, the training officers will attend the Mid-Michigan police academy.

Following their stint at the police academy, the cadets will undergo field training before becoming official officers.

