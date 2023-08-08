Lansing man charged in Holmes Road homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man has been charged in a shooting on Holmes Road in Lansing that led to the death of Eric Humes.

Background: Lansing Police investigating after 24-year-old man shot, killed

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane announced on Tuesday that 24-year-old Daekuan Hallums of Lansing has been charged with the following:

Open Murder

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Felony Firearm

Hallums is in custody and has been arraigned. He requested a court-appointed attorney and was denied bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18 before Judge Cynthia Ward in Lansing’s 54-A District Court with a preliminary hearing set for Friday, Aug. 25.

