Advertise With Us

Lake Superior Athletic Director Retiring

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Superior State Athletic Director Dr. David Diles has announced he is retiring October 31st. A search is on for his replacement. Diles became A-D at the school on August 2, 2021. Associate Athletic Director Abbie Laajala, who has held several positions at the school since 2016, will step in as interim deputy A-D effective September 1st, the date when Diles switches his work to a remote basis.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
One injured in late-night south Lansing shooting
Police called as emotions run high at Bath Township board meeting
Amber Arnett
Lansing police seek missing 39-year-old woman
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) hands off during the first half of an NFL...
Lions Sign Bridgewater
College Football
Jackson and Sexton Football Previews Air on WILX TV
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Pitcher Donates Portion of NIL Money
Tim is back at the News 10+ Digital Desk to share his thoughts on the latest conference...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s thoughts on conference shakeups, passing of Jim Price