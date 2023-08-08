Lake Superior Athletic Director Retiring

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Superior State Athletic Director Dr. David Diles has announced he is retiring October 31st. A search is on for his replacement. Diles became A-D at the school on August 2, 2021. Associate Athletic Director Abbie Laajala, who has held several positions at the school since 2016, will step in as interim deputy A-D effective September 1st, the date when Diles switches his work to a remote basis.

