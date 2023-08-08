Jackson and Sexton Football Previews Air on WILX TV

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Part of the pre season high school football previews on WILX TV included Tuesday reports on Jackson and East Lansing. Jackson’s Vikings have a brand new football building now open adjacent Withington Stadium. Antonio Parker begins his second season as head coach and is team had a 6-5 record last year. Jackson opens against Monroe on August 25th. East Lansing coach Bill Feraco begins his 20th season and his team opens August 24th at Portage Central. East Lansing was 8-4 and made the playoffs last fall and has had eight straight winning seasons. The first Friday Night Frenzy show on WILX airs at 11:15pm Thursday, August 24th, which is opening night.

