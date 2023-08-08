Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in string of thefts

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.

According to authorities, the person is wanted in a series of thefts across Liberty Township. The sheriff’s office said they have “been stealing anything not tied down.”

The suspect was captured on a surveillance camera Saturday evening. You can see the footage in the video player above.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7988.

