Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in string of thefts

Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7988.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone.

According to authorities, the person is wanted in a series of thefts across Liberty Township. The sheriff’s office said they have “been stealing anything not tied down.”

The suspect was captured on a surveillance camera Saturday evening. You can see the footage in the video player above.

