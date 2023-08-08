Advertise With Us

Green Oak Township house a ‘complete loss’ following fire

No injuries were reported in an Aug. 8, 2023 house fire in Green Oak Township.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A house in Green Oak Township was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the house was a complete loss, but no one was injured in the fire.

It took fire crews from Brighton, South Lyon, Northfield Township, and other nearby areas about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

