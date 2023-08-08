Full on Frenzy: Lansing Sexton J Dubbs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports began its two-week journey to local high school football practices Monday. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season.

Lansing Sexton was our second stop previewing the high school football season, which starts Thursday, August 24th.

The J Dubbs are coming off a 4-and-5 season where they just missed making the playoffs. They hope to improve that record by at least one win this season and get into the postseason party. :

You can hear 5th-year coach Johnel Davis and junior running back De’Amore Andrews talk about the new season and the start of practice with News 10 Sports in the video player above.

