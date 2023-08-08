Full on Frenzy: Lansing Eastern Quakers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports began its two-week journey to local high school football practices Monday. We call it Full on Frenzy, where will be profiling two teams every day counting down to the opening week of the season August 21st.

Our first stop took us to Lansing Eastern, where the Quakers are coming off an 0-and-9 season and have won fewer than 10 of their last 100 games, but two years ago they won 3 of those games under now 6th-year head coach Jordan Morgan.

You can hear Morgan and senior fullback Cassius Morgan (no relation) talk about the opening of practice and their excitement for the new season in the video player above.

