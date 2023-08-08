Former Owosso Township Treasurer accused of embezzling $91K in taxes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Owosso Charter Township Treasurer June Cudney has been charged with six felonies.

The charges are in connection with $91,173.41 of township taxes from 2017-2021 that were reportedly embezzled. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said a forensic audit identified Cudney as the suspect, who turned herself in at the Shiawassee County Jail.

Cudney was arraigned and released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

