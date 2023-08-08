First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Areas that saw a few showers Tuesday evening may start today off with patchy fog. Today starts off with mostly sunny skies. This afternoon you will notice some cloud cover rolling in turning us partly cloudy. High temperatures today climb to the low to mid 80s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and a storm system passing south of Michigan may brush areas south of Lansing with a few raindrops. Lows tonight drop back close to 60º.

Thursday we should rebound with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures climb to near 80º. We do have a front trying to move into the area Thursday afternoon that is starved for moisture, but it still may be able to touch off a shower or thunderstorm late Thursday afternoon or evening. We should end up partly cloudy for most of Friday with the chance of showers and thunderstorms late Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be near 80º. Sunday promises to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Another storm system approaches the area Monday with showers and thunderstorms. Cooler temperatures settle in Monday with highs in the low 70s. Most of next week high temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 9, 2023

Average High: 81º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 97° 1864

Lansing Record Low: 38° 1964

Jackson Record High: 98º 1900

Jackson Record Low: 41º 1964

