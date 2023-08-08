Advertise With Us

FBI seeking information on missing sisters last seen in Houghton Lake

Iris Perez (left) and Tamara Perez (right) were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023,
Iris Perez (left) and Tamara Perez (right) were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023, heading towards the woods near their home in Houghton Lake.(FBI Detroit)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of two sisters last seen in Houghton Lake.

Iris Perez, 14, and Tamara Perez, 15, were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023, heading toward the woods near their home in Houghton Lake. FBI said surveillance video showed a newer model, white Jeep leaving the area at the time the two disappeared.

Until around March 2023, the sisters lived in Florida with their adoptive parents. They moved to Michigan after they were found in their biological mother’s home in Port St. Lucia, Florida.

The FBI said Iris and Tamara have connections to the following locations:

  • Port St. Lucie, Florida
  • Lake Worth, Florida
  • Winchester, Tennessee
  • Houghton Lake, Michigan

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 275-5101.

