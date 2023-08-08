East Lansing Department of Public Works conducting water service pipe material surveys

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will be going door to door inspecting water service pipes entering individual buildings and identifying the materials making up those pipes.

The survey beginning the week of Aug. 7 is part of an ongoing effort to identify and locate lead components within the water distribution system.

Although water service pipes are privately owned where they enter a building, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) require water system owners to have a complete inventory of water service pipe material type by Jan. 1, 2025.

When lead components are left undisturbed, they pose no safety risk. However, DPW will replace all lead service pipe components over the next several years at no cost to property owners.

Inspections are free and typically completed by DPW staff in about 15 minutes. DPW staff carry a City identification badge with a photo and wear a vest with the City’s logo. They will not be out after 6 p.m.

“We appreciate the community’s cooperation in assisting the City with the collection of this important information,” said East Lansing Public Works Supervisor Homer Allen.

For questions or to schedule a water service pipe material survey appointment, call DPW at (517) 337-9459. For more information, including how to perform a self-assessment, visit East Lansing’s website.

