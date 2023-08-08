Advertise With Us

Deadline approaching for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It...
The PACT Act is being called the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.(Fox Carolina)
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A deadline is fast approaching for Michigan veterans who were exposed to toxic substances in the line of duty.

Veterans must file a claim or submit an intent to file one by Wednesday, Aug. 9 to receive backdated health care and benefits through the Veterans Administration under the PACT Act.

The legislation passed Congress in August of 2022. The law covers any veteran who served in Vietnam through the post-9/11 era who was exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and any toxic substances.

Backdated benefits could mean big payments for veterans with large medical bills over the past year.

There is no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits.

Wednesday’s deadline is for backdated benefits only.

Affected veterans can apply online by clicking here, or calling the Veteran’s Affairs at 800-698-2411.

Read next:
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week rolls through mid-Michigan
The first stop of Back to the Bricks Tune Up week was in Davison at The HUB
Chris Buescher wins 2nd straight NASCAR Cup race at Michigan
Chris Buescher claims back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series wins, holds off Truex Jr. at MIS
‘It’s exciting’: Football practice kicks off at Midland High
Midland High started football practice in the morning on Monday, Aug. 7.
‘It’s OK to grieve’: Activist hosting event to address youth gun violence
Michigan State Police at crime scene

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
One injured in late-night south Lansing shooting
Amber Arnett
Lansing police seek missing 39-year-old woman
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Police called as emotions run high at Bath Township board meeting

Latest News

Generic sky image.
Warmer temperatures return, and what we’re working on
MSU Health Care services to be under one roof after MSU buys $48M property
East Lansing Department of Public Works conducting water service pipe material surveys
lansing police cruiser
Lansing Police training 19 new recruits
Iris Perez (left) and Tamara Perez (right) were last seen by a neighbor on June 28, 2023,...
FBI seeking information on missing sisters last seen in Houghton Lake