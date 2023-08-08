Advertise With Us

Chris Buescher claims back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series wins, holds off Truex Jr. at MIS

Buescher held off late Truex Jr. push to win in Michigan.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - 30-year-old Chris Buescher has had quite the summer. Up until two weeks ago, Buescher had two career NASCAR Cup Series wins.

After holding off a blazing-hot Martin Truex Jr. with 12 laps to go Monday at the Michigan International Speedway, Buescher now bumped his win total to four, with wins a week ago in Richmond and Monday in Michigan.

Buescher gave Ford its 44th win at the Michigan International Speedway.

“Every win is big and matters, but to be here in Michigan, so proud of Jack Roush,” Buescher said. “Knowing that this is a track that means so much to him, being based out of Livonia. And Ford being out of Detroit, I realize how special this one really is.”

Buescher became the first Cup driver to win consecutive races since William Byron had victories at Las Vegas and Phoenix in March. He’s the first RFK driver to have consecutive victories since 2010, and the first to win multiple times in a year for the organization since 2017.

In addition, it’s been quite the resurgence for RFK Racing, with Buescher taking the title and fellow teammate and Michigan native Bred Keselowski finishing fourth.

Buescher has already qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, but knows performances like the last two weeks are substantial building blocks to use.

“I probably don’t realize all the things that are gonna come from this yet, but we’re gonna start seeing this as huge momentum for us and a huge kick for us to go into the playoffs in a good spot.”

