‘Care Force One’ visits Lansing to promote better healthcare

Care Force One rolled into Lansing Tuesday afternoon.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The “Lower Costs, Better Care” bus tour has entered its eighth day of its 8,000-mile journey across the country to promote better healthcare. It made a stop at the State Capitol, where State Sen. Sarah Anthony welcomed the healthcare advocates on board.

Anthony was joined by cancer survivor Laura Packard and a former president of the AARP.

Farhan Bhatti, the CEO of the nonprofit Care Free Medical in Lansing, said bills like the Inflation Reduction Act make a big difference for many people.

“The ability for them to be able to get insulin for a capped price and then the ability through the Inflation Reduction Act for them to be able to have a predictable cap on how much money they’re going to spend on drugs, it’s going to go a long way to help them achieve health and wellness,” Bhatti said.

Over a four-week period, Care Force One will make more than 30 stops in at least 16 states.

