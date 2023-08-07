Advertise With Us

What the Tech: Which laptop to buy

How much should you plan to spend on a laptop for a student?
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s an excellent chance if you ask your college-bound student what kind of computer they want, they’ll say a Macbook. Is it because that’s what they need or because that’s what all the other students use?

Macbooks are generally more expensive than other laptops. Macbook Pro starts at $1100 and is good for students who do more than write papers. They’re great for video editing, graphics, or other intensive projects.

MacBook Air is more than enough for everyone else. Still more expensive than a PC, last year’s Air starts at $850. Older models are less expensive but you probably don’t want to go too far back.

If your student is a gamer, they’d like a gaming PC. These have powerful graphics cards and processors so they’re great for all video editing and graphic work. But they’re more expensive starting at around $800. Basic PCs are fine for students doing basic school work and start at around $400.

Then there are Chromebooks. They don’t run the software, they’re web-based. Connecting to the internet and the cloud. Fine for students who likely will use Google programs like Docs, Sheets, and Gmail. If it’s on the internet, they can do it with a Chromebook. These are very light and the most inexpensive laptops available, starting at under $200.

It isn’t an easy decision. So take these things into consideration:

How long will they need to use the laptop? Just through college or a few years after?

Will they need to use software programs? You can’t go wrong with a Macbook but you could be spending more money than you need to.

More: What the Tech

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Michigan and Pennsylvania Ave. back open after car crash in Lansing
Home hit with gunfire in Lansing on Maryland Avenue
Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
Teen charged in Lansing apartment shooting

Latest News

Mobility wallet programs helps veterans find transportation
How much should you plan to spend on a laptop for a student?
What the Tech: Which laptop to buy
Students and teachers are all adapting to virtual and online learning. That will be one option...
Happiness Hacks: 4 Keys to Enjoying Your Work
New federal guidelines focus on specific behavior-based risks, rather than broad bans.
New federal guidelines allow LGBTQ+ people to donate blood