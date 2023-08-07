What the Tech: Which laptop to buy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s an excellent chance if you ask your college-bound student what kind of computer they want, they’ll say a Macbook. Is it because that’s what they need or because that’s what all the other students use?

Macbooks are generally more expensive than other laptops. Macbook Pro starts at $1100 and is good for students who do more than write papers. They’re great for video editing, graphics, or other intensive projects.

MacBook Air is more than enough for everyone else. Still more expensive than a PC, last year’s Air starts at $850. Older models are less expensive but you probably don’t want to go too far back.

If your student is a gamer, they’d like a gaming PC. These have powerful graphics cards and processors so they’re great for all video editing and graphic work. But they’re more expensive starting at around $800. Basic PCs are fine for students doing basic school work and start at around $400.

Then there are Chromebooks. They don’t run the software, they’re web-based. Connecting to the internet and the cloud. Fine for students who likely will use Google programs like Docs, Sheets, and Gmail. If it’s on the internet, they can do it with a Chromebook. These are very light and the most inexpensive laptops available, starting at under $200.

It isn’t an easy decision. So take these things into consideration:

How long will they need to use the laptop? Just through college or a few years after?

Will they need to use software programs? You can’t go wrong with a Macbook but you could be spending more money than you need to.

