WATCH: Lansing officials address recent gun violence

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing officials is expected to provide an update Monday regarding the recent gun violence.

Mayor Andy Schor, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee and Ingham County Prosector John Dewane are expected to speak at the press conference.

If you missed the livestream, visit News 10′s YouTube page or Facebook to view.

