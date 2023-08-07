WATCH: Lansing officials address recent gun violence
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing officials is expected to provide an update Monday regarding the recent gun violence.
Mayor Andy Schor, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee and Ingham County Prosector John Dewane are expected to speak at the press conference.
If you missed the livestream, visit News 10′s YouTube page or Facebook to view.
Recent Lansing crime:
- Home hit with gunfire in Lansing on Maryland Avenue
- Lansing Police investigating after 24-year-old man shot, killed
- Man killed, teen girl injured in domestic dispute on Lansing’s east side
- 2 teens charged in fatal Lansing shooting on Kalamazoo Street
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.