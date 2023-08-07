Two cases of swine flu detected in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Two people caught swine flu after visiting pig exhibits at fairs in Michigan, reports the Center for Disease Control (CDC.)

According to the CDC, each patient suffered flu-like symptoms after visiting two exhibits at two fairs in July.

Neither patient had to be hospitalized and there have been zero person-to-person cases reported.

The CDC reminded fairgoers to avoid eating or drinking around pigs and to avoid contact with animals that look sick.

