Advertise With Us

Two cases of swine flu detected in Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Two people caught swine flu after visiting pig exhibits at fairs in Michigan, reports the Center for Disease Control (CDC.)

According to the CDC, each patient suffered flu-like symptoms after visiting two exhibits at two fairs in July.

Neither patient had to be hospitalized and there have been zero person-to-person cases reported.

The CDC reminded fairgoers to avoid eating or drinking around pigs and to avoid contact with animals that look sick.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Michigan and Pennsylvania Ave. back open after car crash in Lansing
Home hit with gunfire in Lansing on Maryland Avenue
Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
Teen charged in Lansing apartment shooting

Latest News

‘An icon to the community’ - Alfreda Schmidt’s legacy on Lansing
‘An icon to the community’ - Alfreda Schidt’s legacy on Lansing
‘An icon to the community’ - Alfreda Schmidt’s legacy on Lansing
Police across Michigan ramp up efforts to protect bicyclists
Police in Lansing and across the state are paying special attention to traffic violations that...
Police across Michigan ramp up efforts to protect bicyclists