Spartan Golfer Leads Michigan Amateur

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shannon Kennedy of Beverly Hills leads the Michigan Women’s Amateur Golf Championship after day one at Spring Lake, firing a three under par 69. Kennedy was the only player under par. Haslett’s Olivia Stoll is tied for second, three shots back after an even par 72. The field plays 18 more holes of stroke play Tuesday to determine the low 32 players who then advance to match play. A champion will be determined on Friday.

