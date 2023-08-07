Rocket Mortgage Classic Set for 2024

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The PGA tour announced its 2024 schedule Monday and Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Classic returns near the dates it had this year. The tournament for 2024 runs June 27-30. Rickie Fowler is the defending champion and is expected back at the Detroit Golf Club. Rocket Mortgage has a long term contract to hold the tournament with the tour.

