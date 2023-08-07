What you need to know for the 2023 primary election in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are now just one day away from the primary elections, and whether you’re headed out Monday to cast your vote early—or if you’re deciding to wait until Tuesday to vote—here are some things you need to know.

Those voting early can do so starting Monday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lansing City Clerk Election Unit. Officials said that after Monday, absentee ballots will only be given out Tuesday to people who are registering to vote.

For those who plan to vote Tuesday, Aug. 8, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Under proposal 2, you can now bring your passport, military I.D. or student I.D. to identify yourself.

For those who need a ride to the polls Tuesday, the Capitol Area Transportation Authority and the Jackson Area Transportation Authority are offering free bus rides.

More on the 2023 primary election:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.