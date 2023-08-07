Police across Michigan ramp up efforts to protect bicyclists

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing and across the state are paying special attention to traffic violations that could injure bicyclists.

The effort comes as the state said there’s been a sharp rise in the number of people killed while riding their bikes.

“August is the highest month for bicycle-related crashes in Michigan,” said Katie Bower, with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “The weather is nicer in August, people are getting back to doing those end-of-the-year activities, wrapping up summer vacations, getting those last little bits of exercise before school starts.”

Officers will be looking out for drivers making illegal turns, not stopping at traffic signals and not giving at least three feet when passing a bicyclist.

The enforcement period runs through Sunday.

