Police: 8 people arrested following shooting at apartment complex

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Eight people were arrested following a shooting at an apartment complex in Grand Blanc Township.

It happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Knollwood Apartment complex.

Several people called 911 saying they heard 20 to 30 shots fired, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said in a press release.

The callers gave central dispatch a description of a vehicle seen fleeing the scene.

Police officers were able to stop the vehicle and took eight people into custody, the police department said, adding seven of those people are minors.

Police said they found two handguns and a rifle inside the vehicle.

Investigators also recovered numerous shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

During the investigation, another handgun which had been reported stolen was also recovered, police said, adding no victims were found.

“It appears a large party grew out of control and a disagreement between two groups led to the shooting,” police said.

If you have any information on this incident, call Det. Sgt. Todd Gilbert at 810-424-2611.

