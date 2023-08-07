Advertise With Us

New federal guidelines allow LGBTQ+ people to donate blood

A man is recovering after he was shot in his car while driving late Sunday night.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More members of the LGBTQ+ community can now give blood.

New federal guidelines focus on specific behavior-based risks, rather than broad bans.

The Director of the University of Michigan Health Blood Bank said expanding the donor pool is essential.

”The need for blood is constant. And we need to be able to have a diverse and open community of blood donors, so that we can assure reliable and safe blood supply. In addition, the demographics in this country are changing, and we need to keep up with that. So, we need to have a donor population that is reflective of the entire population of the United States,” said Director Roberson Davies.

Under current guidelines, all prospective donors may be deferred by three months based on certain sexual activity.

That will reduce the likelihood of people with a new or unknown HIV infection entering the donation pool.

People who have had tattoos from state-licensed facilities using sterile equipment and non-reusable ink will not have to wait to donate blood.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Michigan and Pennsylvania Ave. back open after car crash in Lansing
Home hit with gunfire in Lansing on Maryland Avenue
Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
Teen charged in Lansing apartment shooting

Latest News

Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
Rashad Trice pleads not guilty to federal charges
Rashad Trice is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing Wynter Cole Smith in July.
Rashad Trice pleads not guilty to federal charges