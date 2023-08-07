NASCAR Weekend at Michigan International Speedway has fans revved up

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of fans showed up at Michigan International Speedway for the NASCAR Cup series.

Fans loaded into the stands and campgrounds to witness drivers put it all on the line for a chance to take home the Michigan Heritage Trophy.

The weekend-long event also featured concerts, vendors, and more leading up to the finale race. Gabriella Liviero attended with her husband and said she really enjoys the race.

“I just love the whole atmosphere; everyone is huge fans. I love how fast the car goes, the racers.”

Brian Hartman says he traveled from Canada to enjoy the race with his friends. He has been attending for the last five years with two of five being rained out. However, no matter what, rain or shine, the weather won’t stop him from enjoying himself.

“Last year was great, we got to see the entire race. Hopefully, we got a break in the radar here, I don’t know but we’re heading in there we’re expecting to get wet, but we don’t care.”

Many fans upgraded their experiences by getting a closer look at “pit row” or the pit spot where cars were fueled and tuned up. They were also able to get access to drivers’ garages and get closer looks at what’s under their favorite racers’ hoods and even a chance to meet them.

Navy Veteran Jeff Carrier says no matter tradition or your first time the energy is what brings out the crowd. He has been frequenting the speedway since the 70′s and enjoys the sounds of the engines as cars take off around the speedway.

“It’s the fans, the energy that you get here. The excitement of the race. A lot of people don’t come ‘cause it’s new to them but just come.”

Due to rain, the final race has been pushed to Monday, August 7th at noon.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.