Multiple road closures begin in Eaton, Ingham counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those driving through Ingham and Eaton County this week should watch for some construction along the way.

In Lansing, a section of MLK will be closed for utility work. Consumers Energy said traffic will be maintained, and detours will be provided. The closure is expected to last until Saturday, Aug. 12.

A section of southbound Walnut Street will be closed for utility work, as well. The road work is between Madison Street and Saginaw Street north of Downtown Lansing. Northbound traffic on Walnut Street will be maintained. The closure is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 11.

