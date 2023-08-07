Advertise With Us

Multiple road closures begin in Eaton, Ingham counties

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those driving through Ingham and Eaton County this week should watch for some construction along the way.

In Lansing, a section of MLK will be closed for utility work. Consumers Energy said traffic will be maintained, and detours will be provided. The closure is expected to last until Saturday, Aug. 12.

A section of southbound Walnut Street will be closed for utility work, as well. The road work is between Madison Street and Saginaw Street north of Downtown Lansing. Northbound traffic on Walnut Street will be maintained. The closure is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 11.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan and Pennsylvania Ave. back open after car crash in Lansing
Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Home hit with gunfire in Lansing on Maryland Avenue
Teen charged in Lansing apartment shooting
Westside neighborhood stands up against violence at community block party

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 8/7/2023 Midday
Clouds Break Apart Later on Monday
The Lansing Lugnuts are back in town after a road trip to Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities....
Extra Innings: Lugnuts return from extended road trip, welcome Joey Chestnut
What you need to know for the 2023 primary election in Mid-Michigan
Lenawee County man charged for allegedly shooting, killing ex-girlfriend outside former UAW Hall