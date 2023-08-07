Mobility wallet programs helps veterans find transportation

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new way for veterans to get free rides to and from critical services.

The Mobility Wallet Program will help connect veterans with a variety of transportation options.

The program’s very first ride took place in Jackson on Monday.

With over half a million veterans living in Michigan, getting access to physical and mental healthcare is a top priority.

However, many veterans need help getting transportation to those crucial appointments.

“Just the impact of not having transportation for veteran’s who are experiencing suicidal ideation’s and those without transportation are almost three times more likely to act on that,” said nonprofit CEO Valerie Lefler.

Lefler is the CEO of nonprofit Foenix - Mobility Rising.

“To be able to give back to veterans on this day, is such an incredible honor. I personally have a great uncle who in World War two was awarded the purple heart and the Navy Cross for his service in the Marines,” she said.

The new mobility wallet will be an app where veterans can find public transit, obtain rides from Uber and Lyft, and even get rides from volunteer drivers.

“So transportation always comes up near the top of the list of reasons people are in poverty, The reasons people lack health care, Reasons people can’t get to jobs,” said Jean Ruestman with the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Money from grants, nonprofits and other outreach organizations will be able to add money into the virtual wallet.

Although the program will start by helping veterans, they would like to expand and include other people who are in need, said Ruestman.

