Mid-Michigan Matters: August Primary Election

The Michigan Primary Election is Tuesday. If you still have questions about your vote, we have you covered.
By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Primary Election is Tuesday. If you still have questions about your vote, we have you covered.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum joins News 10 for Mid-Michigan Matters to review what you need to know before heading to the polls.

