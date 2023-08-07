Michigan’s average gas prices set new year high

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The current average gas price in Michigan set a new 2023 high.

According to AAA, gas prices rose 9 cents in the last week. This price is 26 cents more than last month but 30 cents less than last year.

AAA said motorists are paying an average of $56 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

The average gas price in Lansing rose 13.2 cents in the last week, averaging $3.75 per gallon on Aug. 7.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 28.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 35.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices across Michigan continue to rise, reaching the highest prices so far this year,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Lower gas demand amid increasing supply will likely help to slow price increases.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.