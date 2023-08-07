Advertise With Us

Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County

(Source: MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man is recovering after he was shot in his car while driving late Sunday night.

Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to the area of the 4300 block of Kingston Lane on Aug. 6 at around 10 p.m. for a shooting. Police found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the victim was shot in his car while driving down the roadway. He was transported to Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses stated they heard about six shots from the area. Police said it is unknown how many suspects were involved, but at least two subjects fired guns. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bob Shrock at 517-788-4223.

