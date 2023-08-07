Advertise With Us

Lansing police seek missing 39-year-old woman

Amber Arnett
Amber Arnett(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 39-year-old woman.

According to authorities, Amber Arnett was last seen at the Dollar Tree store on S Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Amber Arnett or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-438-4600.

