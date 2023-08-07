Lansing police seek missing 39-year-old woman
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 39-year-old woman.
According to authorities, Amber Arnett was last seen at the Dollar Tree store on S Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Amber Arnett or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-438-4600.
More: Missing in Michigan
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.