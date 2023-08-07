Advertise With Us

Jackson County Fair brings BIG heart and BIG names to Jackson

Rachelle checks out the Jackson County Fair which starts today!
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There is so much to experience at the Jackson County Fair located at Keeley Park in Jackson, Michigan. 

Come out and enjoy a day or two at the fair filled fun games, exciting rides, livestock, events, and tasty food!

The Jackson County Fair has something for everyone in the family.

Enhance your summer in Pure Michigan by attending a fun-filled community fair!

Join the fun happening in Jackson, Michigan this week!

For all the information: https://www.jacksoncountyfair.net/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cause of death released for Jackson County doctor found dead in pond
Michigan and Pennsylvania Ave. back open after car crash in Lansing
Home hit with gunfire in Lansing on Maryland Avenue
Man injured after being shot while driving in Jackson County
Teen charged in Lansing apartment shooting

Latest News

Jackson County Fair
The Jackson County Fair Begins
Cruise your way into a 517 filled weekend! Nicole caught up with Sarah Pierce from...
517 Friday August 4, 2023
Nicole juggles joining the circus as she previews Paranormal Cirque
Get Spooked at Paranormal Cirque
Midtown Brewing Co
Love Lansing Like A Local at Midtown Brewing Company