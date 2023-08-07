Fans won’t let tradition die as NASCAR weekend extends to Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A gloomy but active day at the Michigan International Speedway. The Firekeepers Casino 400 moved to Monday afternoon, but the excitement remained unchanged. William Duncan plans his annual vacation around the event and was prepared for what changes the weather could bring. He also shared that the NASCAR experience is like no other.

Background: NASCAR suspends race at Michigan due to rain and aims to resume Monday

“You don’t get this at home when watching in your basement,” Duncan said. “The sheer energy of the crowd, the feeling when the cars are popped on the starting line going by. It’s something to experience.”

While some fans make the event their annual vacation destination, others are creating new traditions with their families. That’s exactly what Rusty Lovell traveled from Ohio to do. Lovell wanted to enjoy some family time with the boys and always wanted to go to a fast speedway and Michigan was the perfect place. Being a long-time NASCAR fan, who often vacations in Michigan. Lovell gets to experience the speedway for the first time along with his sons.

“I grew up going to all kinds of races all over and this is one of the tracks I never been to, so it was important for us to come and check it out,” Duncan said.

Although a little rain delayed the NASCAR Cup race, fans were still revved up. Duncan says there’s no comparison to other sporting events and even his friends agree.

“I’ve got a few friends that have actually gone to a few races now,” Duncan said. “And they said, if they can only go to one other event they would go to a NASCAR event.”

Driver Chris Buescher took home the Michigan Heritage Trophy following Monday’s race. This becomes his second straight win in the NASCAR Cup series after winning in Richmond, Virginia last weekend.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.